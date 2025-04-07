Monday, April 7, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Layla is a two-year-old bully mix and super sweet and social. This friendly girl weighs 37 pounds and her bright eyes, snub nose and flying nun ears are very endearing. Layla is a happy pup looking for love. 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment