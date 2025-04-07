FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Layla is a two-year-old bully mix and super
sweet and social. This friendly girl weighs 37 pounds and her bright eyes, snub
nose and flying nun ears are very endearing. Layla is a happy pup looking for
love.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
