An Apalachicola man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery after a shooting incident Sunday morning.
According to Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith, deputies were called out to the Highland Park neighborhood in Apalachicola before noon on Sunday after reports of shots fired at a residence there.
Deputies found Johnny Turner of Eastpoint who had been shot 6 times with a 45-caliber pistol along with Apalachicola resident Dwayne Reeder who had been shot once.
Sheriff Smith said Turner had gone to the home to check on his daughter when Reeder opened fire on him – striking him 6 times.
Turner managed to return fire and hit Reeder once in the wrist.
He then subdued Reeder until deputies arrived.
Turner was taken to the hospital in Bay County for surgery, and he is expected to recover.
According to the sheriff, Reeder had also tried to shoot Turner’s daughter with an AR-15, but it misfired, and she was uninjured.
The sheriff’s office said they believe that this was a planned attack, as their investigation found that Reeder had talked about shooting people before Sunday’s incident.
The sheriff called Johnny Turner a hero, because they believe that Reeder would likely have tried to shoot others if he had not been subdued.
They found a large assortment of firearms in Reeder’s home, including shotguns, pistols, and an AR-15 along with ammunition.
Reeder is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.
The sheriff’s office thanked the Apalachicola Police Department and the Franklin County EMS for their assistance.
The sheriff is also urging people to report any threats of gun violence so they can investigate before someone is hurt or killed.
