Monday, April 7, 2025

The Apalachicola Chamber has begun looking for classic boats and cars to spotlight in this year’s annual antique boat and Car show.

 

The 26th annual Classic Boat and Car show will be held at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola on April the 19th.

 

The show displays boats of all makes and models as well as classis cars, motorcycles and golf carts.

 

They have many parking spaces for Boats and Cars but only limited space for boats not able to trailer so you need to register in advance to make sure they have room.

 

If you would like to register your car, golf cart or boat for the show, stop by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of commerce or give them a call at 850-653-9419.

 

 

https://www.apalachicolabay.org/event/apalachicola-boat-car-show/




http://live.oysterradio.com/
