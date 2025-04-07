The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has issued a water quality advisory for Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach.
Tests completed on April 3rd found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria at both locations.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.
Until then it is recommended that people not swim at those beaches.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
