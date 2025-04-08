Beach Restoration Is Nearly Complete! - The E-Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

The first rule of cooking is to never make a dish that you can’t pronounce.
Never trust a skinny chef.
I have a passion for cooking, but that doesn’t mean I’m any good at it.
You can’t make everyone happy; you’re not an avocado.
I wish I could cook like my mom, and I’m pretty sure the fire department does too!
My cooking is fabulous—even the smoke alarm cheers me on!
Kitchens are made for bringing families together—or for screaming.
When they say, “You are what you eat,” I’m not sure how to interpret that. I guess that means I’m a pizza.
You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.
I think you really don’t want to know what goes into your food. Seriously, it’s best not to ask.
