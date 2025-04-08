The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea will hold a sea turtle release on St. George Island on Wednesday afternoon.
The Marine lab will release an endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle they have named Artemis.
Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles are the rarest and most endangered species of sea turtle in the world.
They primarily inhabit the warm waters of the Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean, favoring shallow coastal areas with sandy or muddy bottoms where they forage for crabs, shrimp, and other small marine creatures.
Artemis is a female Kemp’s Ridley who was caught on a fishing hook in February off the Eastpoint Fishing pier.
After a successful surgery and some rehabilitation, she is ready to be re-released back into the Gulf.
The sea turtle release will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 3Pm at the public beach on St. George Island.
The public is invited to attend the release, and to take pictures and video to share on social media.
