The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has lifted the water quality advisory for Alligator Point, though it remains in effect for Carrabelle beach.
Tests completed on April 3rd found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria at both locations.
Water samples taken April 8th found that Alligator Point beaches are once again safe for swimmers, but high levels of bacteria continue to be found at Carrabelle beach
This advisory will continue at Carrabelle Beach until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.
Until then it is recommended that people not swim at that beach.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
