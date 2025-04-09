Wakulla County has installed Automated License plate readers in various
locations throughout the county.
Wakulla County, along with a dozen other counties in the North-Star
Multijurisdictional Task Force, received a Department of Justice grant to
install Automated License Plate Reader cameras across the counties to enhance
public safety.
The cameras will help law enforcement in deterring criminal activity,
assisting in investigations, and tracking down offenders
The Automated License plate readers are being installed at 25 locations
across the county.
Because the cameras were funded through a DOJ grant, there will be no
cost to local taxpayers for the first two years of operation.
After the two-year period, the Sheriff’s Office will evaluate the
performance and effectiveness of each camera focusing on the productivity of
the cameras and their role in solving crimes.
These are not live surveillance cameras; instead, they record license
plate numbers from passing vehicles on public roadways.
These cameras are not used for speed enforcement, traffic violations, or
facial recognition.
Automated License plate readers are typically used in criminal
investigations, including identifying stolen or wanted vehicles, stolen license
plates, and individuals associated with Amber Alerts or missing persons cases.
The cameras can also assist with tracking active warrants, conducting
electronic surveillance, interdicting suspects, and recovering stolen property.
No comments:
Post a Comment