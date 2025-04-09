Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wakulla County has installed Automated License plate readers in various locations throughout the county

Wakulla County has installed Automated License plate readers in various locations throughout the county.

 

Wakulla County, along with a dozen other counties in the North-Star Multijurisdictional Task Force, received a Department of Justice grant to install Automated License Plate Reader cameras across the counties to enhance public safety.

 

The cameras will help law enforcement in deterring criminal activity, assisting in investigations, and tracking down offenders

 

The Automated License plate readers are being installed at 25 locations across the county.

 

Because the cameras were funded through a DOJ grant, there will be no cost to local taxpayers for the first two years of operation.

 

After the two-year period, the Sheriff’s Office will evaluate the performance and effectiveness of each camera focusing on the productivity of the cameras and their role in solving crimes.

 

These are not live surveillance cameras; instead, they record license plate numbers from passing vehicles on public roadways.

 

These cameras are not used for speed enforcement, traffic violations, or facial recognition.

 

Automated License plate readers are typically used in criminal investigations, including identifying stolen or wanted vehicles, stolen license plates, and individuals associated with Amber Alerts or missing persons cases.

 

The cameras can also assist with tracking active warrants, conducting electronic surveillance, interdicting suspects, and recovering stolen property.

 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment