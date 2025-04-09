Wednesday, April 9, 2025

This week is Wildfire Awareness week a time the state uses to remind Florida residents and visitors about the danger wildfires pose year-round in the sunshine state

Wildfire Awareness week was created in response to the historic 1998 wildfire season when wildfires across the state scorched nearly a half-million acres of forests, private lands and communities, caused the complete evacuation of Flagler County, and destroyed more than 300 homes and structures.

 

On average, Florida experiences the second-highest number of wildfires in the nation and drought conditions have put the state at high risk of wildfire danger.

 

Since January, over 1000 wildfires have burned more than 51,000 acres in Florida.

 

Several areas of the state have been under Red Flag Warnings from the National Weather Service and six counties have enacted burn bans. 

 

Historically, spring is the most active time for Florida's year-round wildfire season due to typical weather patterns and residents burning yard waste from the accumulation of winter debris.

 

To minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do their part, including to be very careful if doing any outside burning.

 

Definitely do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.

 

Never leave any fire unattended.

 

Report any suspicious fires by calling 911.

 

Moreover, homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 feet of a chimney.





