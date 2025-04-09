This week is Wildfire Awareness week
a time the state uses to remind Florida residents and visitors about the danger
wildfires pose year-round in the sunshine state.
Wildfire
Awareness week was created in response to the historic 1998 wildfire season
when wildfires across the state scorched nearly a half-million acres of
forests, private lands and communities, caused the complete evacuation of
Flagler County, and destroyed more than 300 homes and structures.
On
average, Florida experiences the second-highest number of wildfires in the
nation and drought conditions have put the
state at high risk of wildfire danger.
Since
January, over 1000 wildfires have burned more than 51,000 acres in Florida.
Several areas of the state have been under Red
Flag Warnings from the National Weather Service and six counties have enacted
burn bans.
Historically,
spring is the most active time for Florida's year-round wildfire season due to
typical weather patterns and residents burning yard waste from the accumulation
of winter debris.
To
minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do
their part, including to be very careful if doing any outside burning.
Definitely
do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes
or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Never
leave any fire unattended.
Report
any suspicious fires by calling 911.
Moreover,
homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and
gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs
within 15 feet of a chimney.
