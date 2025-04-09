There’s good news for electric vehicle owners in the area.
The Mexico Beach Welcome Center now offers two electric vehicle charging stations for public use.
Each station provides a CCS and Chadmo charger, and fees are market price per kilowatt.
The Welcome Center secured a Duke Energy grant that covered the installation of the charging stations.
Duke Energy will oversee the maintenance and service of the stations.
The Mexico Beach Welcome center is located at 102 Canal Pkwy in Mexico Beach.
