The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management will hold a workshop in Apalachicola on Tuesday to gather input on oyster management and regulations in Florida, and specifically Apalachicola Bay.
The workshop will gather feedback on licensing requirements for fishery participants, bag limits and seasons.
It will also cover tolerances for undersized attached and unattached oysters, enforcement of undersized oysters in a certified oyster house, and modifying how harvest units are measured.
Feedback will inform staff’s recommendations for proposed rules for oyster management statewide and specific to Apalachicola Bay that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will consider at their August 2025 meeting.
The workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 15th starting at 6 PM at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
If you are unable to attend, you can still provide input by submitting comments through the FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.
There will be more in-person and virtual public workshops between April and June, and Oyster Radio will keep you informed when those meeting have been scheduled.
https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/rulemaking/saltwater-public-comments/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
