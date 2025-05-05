A grant from Athletic Brewing Company’s “Two For The Trails” program will provide for significant renovations to a trail at the state park on St. George Island.
Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic Brewing Company is the largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer in the U.S.
The company’s Two for The Trails program contributes up to $2 million annually to protect and restore outdoor spaces across the globe.
The grant will benefit a trail observation platform at Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park.
At St. George Island State Park, construction will soon begin on renovations to the park’s East Slough Trail overlook platform.
Improvements include new composite decking to replace the 30-year-old structure’s dated lumber, as well as accessibility features such as ADA-compliant picnic tables and low-railing areas so that individuals seated on mobility devices may enjoy unobstructed views.
