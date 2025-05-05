A routine traffic stop last week in Gulf County led to a
chase and drug arrest of a Defuniak Springs man.
Last Monday, April 28th, a Gulf County Sheriff’s
Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a seatbelt violation at the
intersection of Highway 71 and Lake Alice Park Drive in Wewahitchka.
The driver, later identified as 54-year-old James Clayton
of Defuniak Springs, failed to stop immediately and ultimately fled on foot
into a Dollar General.
The deputy pursued Clayton into the store, issuing multiple
verbal commands to stop.
During the pursuit, Clayton was seen discarding a clear
plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance.
After repeated warnings, the deputy deployed his taser, and
Clayton was taken into custody.
A field test of the baggie revealed it contained
approximately 72.9 grams of a substance that presumptively tested positive for
fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A glass smoking device found in Clayton’s pocket also
tested positive for methamphetamine.
Clayton was taken to the Gulf County Jail and is facing
numerous charges including Tampering with Evidence, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking
in Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
No comments:
Post a Comment