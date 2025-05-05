A long-time Circuit Court judge from Leon County died Sunday after a single vehicle accident in the State Park at Cape San Blas on Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened at 4 PM on County Road 30-E inside the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.
According to the Highway patrol, a 61-year-old woman from Tallahassee, later identified as Dawn Caloca-Johnson, was headed north in the state park in a pickup truck, when her vehicle veered off the roadway and onto the west shoulder of the road.
The vehicle began to rotate in a clockwise direction before striking a large tree.
The truck then overturned until coming to rest on its right side.
She was life-flighted to Panama City, where she was removed from life-support the next day.
Here husband posted on Facebook that they had driven separately to the state park for a camping trip.
He added that his wife had been fighting cancer for many months, undergoing two massive operations and a tough chemo treatment and transition to chemo maintenance.
