Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Florida Forest Service Remind Floridians to Report Suspicious Fires During Arson Awareness Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service are highlighting the dangers of wildfire arson during Arson Awareness Week, May 4-10, 2025.
“Arson is a serious crime that puts lives, property, and our natural resources at risk. During Arson Awareness Week, we are reminding all Floridians to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity,” said Commissioner Simpson. “With the dry season upon us, one careless or criminal act can devastate thousands of acres. Our department remains committed to preventing wildfires and bringing arsonists to justice.”
Portions of the state are experiencing drought conditions, and 23 counties are under current burn bans. So far this year, there have been 1,761 wildfires burning 74,891 acres in Florida. Arson on wooded lands costs Florida taxpayers millions of dollars each year. It’s a felony and is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, five years in prison, or both.
“Man-made fires are still the number one cause of wildfires in Florida, and arson is a serious crime that we do not tolerate,” said Rick Dolan, Director of the Florida Forest Service. “If you see suspicious activity, help protect the lives of citizens and first responders by reporting it.”
When reporting suspicious arson activity, callers should remember the following:
- After calling 911, call the Arson Alert Hotline at (800) 342-5869.
- Do not approach the suspect.
- Identify physical descriptions of suspects.
- Identify vehicle descriptions and license plates.
- Identify the location where suspicious behavior was observed.
- Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to the arrest of an arsonist could result in a reward of up to $5,000. To learn more, visit FDACS.gov/Arson.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire.
For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.
