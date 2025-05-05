Greater amberjack will remain off-limits to recreational fishermen through the month of May.
Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order that modified the greater amberjack 2024-25 open recreational season in Gulf state waters to be closed during the May season.
The harvest closure is consistent with the closures in Gulf federal waters and is meant to reduce harvest and improve the stock.
Recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will also remain closed from June 1 to July 31, as previously scheduled under the current season closure.
Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order that modified the greater amberjack 2024-25 open recreational season in Gulf state waters to be closed during the May season.
The harvest closure is consistent with the closures in Gulf federal waters and is meant to reduce harvest and improve the stock.
Recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will also remain closed from June 1 to July 31, as previously scheduled under the current season closure.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment