A man wanted for aggravated assault in Georgia was arrested Wednesday in Liberty County.
Liberty County Sheriff Dusty Arnold said the arrest came after residents around Talquin Circle reported a suspicious person riding a four-wheeler in their neighborhood
When a deputy arrived, the man rode away, then abandoned the four-wheeler and fled on foot into a home.
Deputies surrounded the home until they were given permission to enter the house, where they found the suspect, Bobby Earle McKenzie hiding in a closet in a child’s bedroom.
Deputies also found a backpack hidden under the child’s bed, which contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
McKenzie is now facing charges of felony trespass into a dwelling, grand theft, fleeing, eluding, and obstruction, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has been booked into the Liberty County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
