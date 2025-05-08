The 43rd
Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff, which was held in March, was a
huge success.
The event brought in 225 thousand dollars this year; 175 thousand
will go to the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department and first
responders.
The chili cookoff is the primary fundraiser for the St.
George Island Volunteer Firefighters and First Responders unit.
The money raised through the event helps fund the fire
department’s budget as well as make new purchases when needed.
The chili cook-off raises money through a number of events,
including a chili crawl, where people go to various homes and businesses on the
island to taste chili, get drinks and listen to live music.
There is also a big golf tournament, a 5K Red Pepper Run, a
huge on-line auction, and a professional chili cookoff.
