Franklin County commissioners on
Tuesday tabled some minor changes to its animal control ordinance – but will
likely approve the changes at their next meeting on May 21st.
Franklin County has had its
animal control ordinance in place since 2001 – it was last updated in 2021.
The changes that were approved
have to do with dangerous dogs.
Previously if a dog was deemed
dangerous after biting someone, the pet’s owner could appeal the decision
through the county court.
Because of a change in state
law, the appeal will now be heard by the circuit court.
The changes also do away with
the animal control appeals board, which was another step in appealing a
dangerous animal ruling.
County attorney Michael Shuler
said the appeals board has not been convened in over 15 years, and really
serves no purpose.
Pet owners will now just have
to challenge their ticket in court.
The issue was tabled for two
weeks to allow the county attorney time to make sure that all of the
requirements of the state law are reflected in the county ordinance – there were
also some public comments that the county would like to consider before giving
final approval to the updated ordinance.
