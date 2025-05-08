Thursday, May 8, 2025

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday tabled some minor changes to its animal control ordinance

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday tabled some minor changes to its animal control ordinance – but will likely approve the changes at their next meeting on May 21st.

 

Franklin County has had its animal control ordinance in place since 2001 – it was last updated in 2021.

 

The changes that were approved have to do with dangerous dogs.

 

Previously if a dog was deemed dangerous after biting someone, the pet’s owner could appeal the decision through the county court.

 

Because of a change in state law, the appeal will now be heard by the circuit court.

 

The changes also do away with the animal control appeals board, which was another step in appealing a dangerous animal ruling.

 

County attorney Michael Shuler said the appeals board has not been convened in over 15 years, and really serves no purpose.

 

Pet owners will now just have to challenge their ticket in court.

 

The issue was tabled for two weeks to allow the county attorney time to make sure that all of the requirements of the state law are reflected in the county ordinance – there were also some public comments that the county would like to consider before giving final approval to the updated ordinance.

 

 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment