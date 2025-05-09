Friday, May 9, 2025

Celebrate the great mothers at St. James Bay this weekend. 💐

Looking for the Perfect Family Stop on Your Beach Trip? 


St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort in Carrabelle has you covered!


For just $50, your entire family gets an unlimited day pass to enjoy:

• Pickleball Courts

• Swimming Pools

• Showers & Gym

• Resort Bikes


Fuel up at Crooked River Grill, our on-site restaurant serving up brunch, lunch, dinner, and live music every Saturday from 6–9 PM in our beer garden—plus drink specials to keep the good vibes flowing.


Whether you’re beach-bound or heading home, come spend the day with us! Call us today! 850-697-5050

Celebrate the Mother's at St. James Bay

Mother's Day Brunch


Join us on Sunday, May 11th for our special Mother's Day Brunch menu:


Carving Station:

• Prime Rib

• Glazed Ham

• Roasted Turkey

Seafood & Breakfast Favorites:

• Shrimp Cocktail

• Custom Omelette Station

• Grits, Bacon, & Sausage


Sides & Salads:

• Green Beans & California Veggies

• Mashed Potatoes

• Mac & Cheese

• Salad Station & Fresh Fruit


Desserts:

• Assorted sweet treats to finish your meal


Reservations are required — space is limited!

Call 850-697-5050 to reserve your table.


Make a full day of it at St. James Bay!

Enjoy breathtaking views, golf on our championship course, and access to kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, bikes, our resort-style pool, and so much more.

Facebook  Instagram
Book a Tee Time

Connect with us!





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment