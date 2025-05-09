Celebrate the great mothers at St. James Bay this weekend. 💐

Celebrate the Mother's at St. James Bay
Mother's Day Brunch
Join us on Sunday, May 11th for our special Mother's Day Brunch menu:
Carving Station:
• Prime Rib
• Glazed Ham
• Roasted Turkey
Seafood & Breakfast Favorites:
• Shrimp Cocktail
• Custom Omelette Station
• Grits, Bacon, & Sausage
Sides & Salads:
• Green Beans & California Veggies
• Mashed Potatoes
• Mac & Cheese
• Salad Station & Fresh Fruit
Desserts:
• Assorted sweet treats to finish your meal
Reservations are required — space is limited!
Call 850-697-5050 to reserve your table.
Make a full day of it at St. James Bay!
Enjoy breathtaking views, golf on our championship course, and access to kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, bikes, our resort-style pool, and so much more.
