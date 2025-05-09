Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea
Sunday, May 11, 2025
4pm-6pm ET
Port Inn Hall * 309 Sixth Street * Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Enjoy a variety of tasty, assorted sweets, scones and finger sandwiches with a variety of hot teas and a sweet party gift for Mom! Fancy Teatime Attire is Encouraged!
Celebrate Mother's Day with elegance and charm at our Afternoon Tea Party!
Join us at The Port Inn Hall & Chapel for an enchanting afternoon featuring a delightful selection of hot teas, delicate finger sandwiches, scrumptious sweets, freshly baked scones, and a lovely party gift for Mom to take home. Your fanciest teatime attire is encouraged! Make this a Mother's Day to remember!
Tickets required - Reserve your spot today!
PRE-PURCHASED TICKETS REQUIRED
$35 per Person
$180 per Table (6 Guests)
Tickets available on Eventbrite (click button below)
Space is Very Limited
No comments:
Post a Comment