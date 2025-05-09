Gulf Coast State College has announced the 2025
recipients of the Pathways to Success Scholarship, a program
designed to support students in their transition from high school to college.
This year’s winners are Sarah Ham and Hunter Ard from the Franklin County
School and Ayden Davis from Port St. Joe High School.
Since its inception in 2016, the scholarship has promoted college
readiness and mentorship for students in Gulf and Franklin counties.
The program supports first-generation college students who demonstrate
academic achievement, personal integrity, and meaningful involvement in their
schools and communities.
These students will be recognized during the Gulf Coast State College
Board of Trustees meeting on May 15th at the Gulf/Franklin
Campus.
