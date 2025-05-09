Friday, May 9, 2025

Gulf Coast State College has announced the 2025 recipients of the Pathways to Success Scholarship, a program designed to support students in their transition from high school to college

This year’s winners are Sarah Ham and Hunter Ard from the Franklin County School and Ayden Davis from Port St. Joe High School.

 

Since its inception in 2016, the scholarship has promoted college readiness and mentorship for students in Gulf and Franklin counties.

 

The program supports first-generation college students who demonstrate academic achievement, personal integrity, and meaningful involvement in their schools and communities.

 

These students will be recognized during the Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees meeting on May 15th at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.

 





