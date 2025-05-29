A popular sea turtle at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is facing
severe health problems that it will likely not survive.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab on Wednesday released an update on its
resident loggerhead turtle known as Lil Herc.
Lil Herc has been at the Marine Lab since 2017.
She is totally blind, so she can’t be released, but she has become very popular
with visitors at the Marine Lab.
In March, the Marine Lab said Lil Herc's appetite had decreased and they
were seeking donations for her treatment.
This week they announced that the sea turtle is entering
hospice care for a health condition that cannot be treated.
Scans found that Lil Herc had developed a large
bladder stone, as well as several kidney stones, raising serious concerns about
how her kidneys might handle anesthesia that would be needed for surgery to
address these issues.
The Marine Lab’s veterinary team made the difficult
decision to provide hospice care to keep her as comfortable as possible for the
remainder of her time.
Lil Herc is now receiving daily pain medication,
supportive herbs, and even acupuncture to help ease her discomfort.
For anyone wishing to honor Lil Herc, you can make a
donation to the Gulf Specimen Sea Turtle Fund, which helps them provide care
and treatment for their resident sea turtle, as well as those in need of rescue
and rehabilitation.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-sea-turtle-fund-at-gulf-specimen-marine-lab?attribution_id=sl:e92945d2-f174-4770-8c75-78e2499f1c52&lang=en_US&ts=1748447110&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp14_c-amp15_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&v=amp14_c
No comments:
Post a Comment