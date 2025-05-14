A project to upgrade the recreational facilities at the park at the St. George Island public beach is nearly complete, but much of the project is already open to the public.
The project, which is being done by a company called Premier Surfacing, included demolishing the existing basketball court and replacing it with a shared basketball/ pickleball court and adding an additional pickleball court.
Both the pickleball courts and the basketball court are open for play.
The job also includes constructing two new pavilions, a water fountain and a bicycle parking rack, which are also complete.
All that is left is a little bit of landscaping work, and once that is done, the county will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony sometime in June.
The 290-thousand-dollar project is being funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council under a provision that allows the TDC to spend up to 10 percent of its tax collections on beach park facility improvements.
