Plans to build a new Emergency Operations Center in Eastpoint are moving forward.
A new EOC has been a top priority for the county for a number of years.
The project is now in the final design stage and construction is likely to begin sometime next year.
The current EOC building is located at the Apalachicola airport – it once belonged to the National weather service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service moved to Tallahassee.
The aging building needs to be replaced – it's almost 50 years old, it is too small for an Emergency Operation Center and it's located is in a flood zone.
The new EOC will be located on 3 acres on Highway 65 near the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The project is being funded through a 2.6-million-dollar grant from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, a 1-million-dollar congressional appropriation, and a million dollars from RESTORE’s Gulf Consortium.
