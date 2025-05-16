An employee at the Port St. Joe High school has been arrested and is now facing charges of battery on a student.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s office arrested 46-year-old Erin Keion McNair of port St. Joe on May 14th after they were notified of an incident that occurred at the School on May the 8th.
The incident was caught on video, and showed McNair throwing a ball at a student and then throwing him on the ground.
Once this video was reviewed by investigators, interviews were scheduled with the Child Protection Team.
During the interview, the student confirmed what was shown on the video.
McNair was employed as a paraprofessional and track coach at the school, but he resigned the same day the incident occurred.
The gulf county sheriff’s Office said the case is still under review, with additional charges pending.
