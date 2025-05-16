The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has issued a water quality advisory for Carrabelle Beach.
Tests completed on May 14th found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria in water samples.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.
Until then it is recommended that people not swim at Carrabelle beach.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
Tests completed on May 14th found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria in water samples.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.
Until then it is recommended that people not swim at Carrabelle beach.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment