Kite Tales May 2025 - The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Newsletter

The "Find a Site" Map on the new Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website.
The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail is excited to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website!
The Trail, a longstanding Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) program, connects people to over 500 premier birding and wildlife viewing locations statewide. The new website offers a fresh, streamlined experience for both residents and visitors who are eager to explore Florida’s best birding and wildlife watching opportunities.
A standout feature of the new site is the “Find a Site” map, an interactive location finder that makes discovering Florida’s birding and wildlife hotspots easier than ever. Want to find a birding spot that offers camping within 25 miles of Orlando and a chance to spot a Purple Gallinule? The “Find a Site” map has you covered. It lets you:
- Search Trail locations by name or by proximity to any address, city or ZIP code.
- Use the “Birds” filter to find Trail sites where you’re most likely to encounter some of Florida’s most iconic bird species, based on three years of eBird data.
- Find Trail locations with popular amenities, including bathrooms, accessible amenities, camping, and more! (For more detailed information on accessible amenities, contact the management of your desired Trail location).
- Filter sites based on paid or open entry.
- Identify which Trail sites have seasonal hunting and find more information on hunt dates (linked on Trail location pages).
One of the highlights on the new Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website, "A Beginner's Guide to Birding."
Other highlights include:
- Beginner-Friendly Resources: New sections offer guidance and tips for those just getting started with birding and wildlife watching.
- Florida’s Birds and Wildlife Highlights: Explore featured sites, curated content and news highlighting the diverse species and ecosystems that make Florida unique.
- Enhanced Trail Exploration Pages: Get to know Florida as you explore each of the Trail’s four sections by county using interactive maps and a convenient top-down layout.
The new website furthers the Trail’s mission to promote conservation by deepening the connection between people and nature, inspiring exploration, education, and stewardship across the state.
We can’t wait for you to experience it! Visit FloridaBirdingTrail.com and start planning your next outdoor adventure.
New county pages feature a numbered list of all the Trail sites in the county and a corresponding map.
Find Free Birding and Wildlife Viewing Checklists, Guides and Other Resources
Love the Trail’s online information but prefer the feel of paper in your hand? Use the new website to order our Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail guidebooks and checklists of Florida’s birds, butterflies, reptiles and amphibians at no cost, or download PDFs of the checklists!
Get your checklists and more on the new Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website!
