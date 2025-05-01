Caterpillars of the rare frosted elfin butterfly were released earlier this month as part of an experimental program to reintroduce the species across north Florida.
The Frosted elfin butterfly is only found in a few areas of Florida, including Franklin and Liberty Counties.
The reintroduction of this small butterfly within Ichetucknee Springs State Park comes after three years of preparation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Tall Timbers, the Florida Museum of Natural History and the Florida Park Service.
The frosted elfin is currently under consideration for federal listing under the Endangered Species Act and is one of Florida's wildlife Species of Greatest Conservation Need.
The butterfly is now rare or has disappeared from most of its historic range in the eastern U.S. and southern Canada.
Florida has the largest remaining populations in the Southeast.
