Apalachicola Historic Home & Garden Tour this Saturday

Events take place at
Trinity Episcopal Church, Gorrie Square
79 6th Street, Apalachicola
FrIday
Evensong & Reception -- 6 pm
An Evensong Service at Trinity Episcopal Church and a reception in historic Gorrie Square kick off the Annual Historic Apalachicola Home and Garden Tour.
Saturday
Tour Check-In, Information, Ticket Sales -- 9 am - 1:30 pm
Pick up or purchase your tour wristband to enter the homes and gardens.
Jumble Sale -- 9 am
New! Come shop our mixed collection of items priced at $25 or less. Public invited!
Silent Auction -- 10 am - 3 pm
Our open-to-all Silent Auction offers silent bidding throughout the day or immediate purchases with Buy It Now.
Home and Garden Tour -- 10 am - 4 pm
With your wristband and map (available via your smartphone or tour brochure) you’re set to see unique and diverse homes and gardens. Apalachicola is compact and easy to navigate. We recommend you go by bike, golf cart, or car to access most of the stops. Please remember private residences are not accessible for wheelchair users.
APALACHICOLA
An authentic coastal town renowned for its mouth-watering seafood and charm, Apalachicola features a waterfront dotted with fishing vessels, a downtown filled with eclectic shops, and streets lined with historic buildings. Be sure to visit our museums, galleries, parks, shops, and restaurants during your tour weekend.
Sunday
All are welcome at Trinity Episcopal Church for Sunday services.
10:30 am – Rite 2 Eucharist – with choir and instrumental music
