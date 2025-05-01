Statewide Alligator Harvest Program and Alligator Super Hunt

The application periods for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program and the Alligator Super Hunt open this Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. ET! All applications submitted for the statewide hunt between May 2 and May 12 will have an equal chance of being selected.
You can apply at any county tax collector’s office, through a license agent, or online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
You can submit one application for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program, which allows you to hunt a single alligator management unit or county – if you are randomly selected. For the Alligator Super Hunt, you can pay to apply as many times as you want to increase your chances of being randomly drawn to hunt at most alligator management units and counties.
Note that there will be increased restrictions on hunting at AMUs 407 and 408 due to construction at STA–1W. For more information, please view our document on hunting alligators at STAs, which you can access by going to MyFWC.com/Alligator and clicking on “Statewide Alligator Harvest Program.”
Learn more about both opportunities at MyFWC.com/Alligator.
