Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: SOPCHOPPY WELL NO. 7
Location Id: 460676
Location Name: SOPCHOPPY WELL NO. 7
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 460676-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: SOPCHOPPY WELL NO. 7
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: PLEASANT RIDGE SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 460646
Location Name: Pleasant Ridge Subdivision - PWS#1650612
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 460646-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 295847
Location Name: ST. MARKS RIVER MITIGATION BANK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 295847-038
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: ST. MARKS RIVER MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment