Riverpalooza coming to Apalachicola on May 17th

A Celebration of Community, Conservation & the Apalachicola River
Join us Saturday, May 17, 2025 in beautiful Apalachicola, FL for the Second Annual Riverpalooza — a day dedicated to giving back to the waters that give us so much!
Kick off the day at 8:00 AM (EST)
at The Apalachicola Yacht Club with our Community Coastal Clean-Up!
Grab your gloves and join Apalachicola Riverkeeper staff and volunteers by boat, bike, or on foot as we work together to protect the health of the Apalachicola River and Bay. All participants receive a free raffle ticket to win a Kevlar kayak.
Then celebrate your hard work at 12:00 PM
at The Apalachicola Yacht Club for an afternoon of:
• Delicious local oysters provided by Water is Life Oysters
• Live music from Tommy Cooper, The Ukulilies, Funky Taters, Clayton Mathis, and Chris Matechik
• And a chance to win a Kevlar tandem kayak & trailer in our exciting raffle!
• Inspiring words from guest speaker Josh McLawhorn, director of Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters
Help us make an even bigger splash!
While clean-up participants receive free raffle tickets, we encourage everyone to support Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s mission with a suggested $10 donation at the door — every dollar helps protect the river we all love.
Let’s come together for conservation, celebration, and community!
Your support makes waves. Your donation makes a difference.
