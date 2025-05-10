Saturday, May 10, 2025

Riverpalooza coming to Apalachicola on May 17th

A Celebration of Community, Conservation & the Apalachicola River

 

Join us Saturday, May 17, 2025 in beautiful Apalachicola, FL for the Second Annual Riverpalooza — a day dedicated to giving back to the waters that give us so much!

 

🌊 Kick off the day at 8:00 AM (EST)
 at The Apalachicola Yacht Club with our Community Coastal Clean-Up!
Grab your gloves and join Apalachicola Riverkeeper staff and volunteers by boat, bike, or on foot as we work together to protect the health of the Apalachicola River and Bay. All participants receive a free raffle ticket to win a Kevlar kayak.

 

🎶 Then celebrate your hard work at 12:00 PM
at The Apalachicola Yacht Club for an afternoon of:
• Delicious local oysters provided by Water is Life Oysters
• Live music from Tommy Cooper, The Ukulilies, Funky Taters, Clayton Mathis, and Chris Matechik
• And a chance to win a Kevlar tandem kayak & trailer in our exciting raffle! 

• Inspiring words from guest speaker Josh McLawhorn, director of Unfiltered: The Truth about Oysters 

 

💙 Help us make an even bigger splash!
While clean-up participants receive free raffle tickets, we encourage everyone to support Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s mission with a suggested $10 donation at the door — every dollar helps protect the river we all love.

Let’s come together for conservation, celebration, and community!
Your support makes waves. Your donation makes a difference.

 

🚣‍♂️💥 Win the Ultimate Adventure Setup! 💥🚣‍♀️
Snag your chance to own a Kevlar 21' Seda Tango Tandem Kayak + Trailer — light, fast, and ready for epic trips! 🛶🌊

 

🎟 $10 = 1 ticket. Winner announced May 17 at Riverpalooza (you don’t even have to be there — we’ll still let you win!)

Paddle like a pro, haul like a boss. Support clean water while you’re at it! 🌊💙
👉 Grab your lucky ticket now:

Support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper & score the kayak of your dreams! 💙
👉 Get your tickets today at the link below!

 

Since 1998, Apalachicola Riverkeeper has been the unwavering voice for one of America’s most vital and endangered waterways — protecting the Apalachicola River and Bay through action, advocacy, and community. From restoring sloughs and fighting pollution, to defending against harmful development and standing up in court, we work every day to safeguard this irreplaceable natural treasure for future generations.

Protect what you love — join us.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment