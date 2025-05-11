Sunday, May 11, 2025

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Peanut!  Peanut is a gorgeous red mixed breed gal! Peanut is really all about the leisurely life and afternoon naps. She is a gentle soul who likes walks and being close to her person. Peanut is a quiet girl in her kennel and keeps her kennel super clean. Peanut hasn't met a human she didn't like yet. To be honest, she prefers people over cats and other dogs. She does have a playful side and she takes treats very gently. Peanut walks very well on a leash and she knows the command "sit". Peanut came to the shelter in December of 2023 as a stray and the staff gave her some much-needed tender loving care. Peanut is heartworm negative, spayed, UPTD on all shots, and microchipped. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Peanut!

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







