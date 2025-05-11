The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Peanut! Peanut is a gorgeous red mixed breed gal! Peanut is
really all about the leisurely life and afternoon naps. She is a gentle soul
who likes walks and being close to her person. Peanut is a quiet girl in her
kennel and keeps her kennel super clean. Peanut hasn't met a human she didn't
like yet. To be honest, she prefers people over cats and other dogs. She does
have a playful side and she takes treats very gently. Peanut walks very well on
a leash and she knows the command "sit". Peanut came to the shelter
in December of 2023 as a stray and the staff gave her some much-needed tender
loving care. Peanut is heartworm negative, spayed, UPTD on all shots, and
microchipped. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out Peanut!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
No comments:
Post a Comment