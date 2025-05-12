The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has approved
a 25 thousand dollar grant to help the Apalachicola Historical Society with
some much-needed upgrades to the historic Raney House in Apalachicola.
The Raney House at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola was
completed in 1838.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society - Tours
of the home are provided every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 till 4.
The TDC has agreed to provide the Historical Society with a
Museum Infrastructure Grant for up to $25,000 for air conditioner duct Replacement,
Electrical Upgrades and skirting replacement.
The Tourist Development
Council provides funding to many local museums including the Camp Gordon
Johnston Museum, the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art, the
Carrabelle History Museum and the North Florida African American Corridor Museum.
It also provides funding for
the county’s two lighthouses.
https://aahs.wildapricot.org/raney-house
