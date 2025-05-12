GCSC Offers New Hospitality Scholarships to Boost Careers and Open Doors

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is making it easier for students to enter one of the world’s most exciting and people-centered industries by launching two new scholarships through its Hilton Hospitality Management and Tourism Program.
The Hospitality Rockstars and Hospitality Heroes scholarships offer $500 per semester to help students cover tuition costs—whether they’re just starting out or already working in the field. These scholarships are made possible through a generous gift from Ms. Julie Hilton and the Hilton family, longtime supporters of hospitality education in our region.
“These scholarships are about opening doors for our students,” said Paul Bonnette, Katherine Griffin Boatwright Endowed Chair for Hospitality Management & Tourism at GCSC. “Hospitality is a huge industry with local and global potential. We want to help more students see it as a real career option—and give them the support to get started.”
Students have two ways to qualify:
The Hospitality Rockstars Scholarship is for high school graduates who want to pursue a degree in hospitality.
The Hospitality Heroes Scholarship is for current hospitality workers or GCSC students who want to build on their experience and promote within the industry.
Both scholarships require only 6 credit hours per semester to be eligible, making it beneficial for working students or those easing into college. These awards can be used alongside other financial aid, including the Gulf Coast Guarantee and additional scholarships.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the Hilton family for making these scholarships possible,” said Bonnette. “Their generosity will help students right here in our community get the education they need to thrive in a growing and meaningful career field.”
For more information about the Hilton Hospitality Management and Tourism Program and how to apply, visit gulfcoast.edu/hospitality
