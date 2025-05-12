The
Franklin County mosquito control department has started its summer mosquito
spraying schedule.
They began spraying on May the 1st and
are now spraying each area of the county about twice a week.
The mosquito control department is
urging all residents and visitors to be very careful of mosquito bites.
Mosquitoes carry diseases including
yellow fever, zika, west Nile virus, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
You can help control the
mosquito population by removing standing water from your property.
Mosquitoes tend to breed
in standing water and once they hatch, they don’t travel far, so removing
standing water can greatly decrease the mosquito population in your yard.
It’s also a good idea to
wear mosquito repellent and long pants and long-sleeved shirts, especially at
dawn and dusk when mosquitoes feed most actively.
If you are still having a
problem with mosquitoes, call the Franklin County mosquito control department
at 850-670- 8730 and they can send someone to spray in
your area.
