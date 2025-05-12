The
SGI Brewfest which was held on St. George Island in April brought in a record
number of people and raised a record amount of money for the local Humane
Society.
The
one-day event raised 90 thousand dollars for the Franklin County Humane
Society.
That
breaks the record set last year by $20,000.
Not
only that, but the Humane Society managed to adopt out six dogs and puppies on the day of the festival.
The Brewfest also set a new record for the
number of breweries and brands that donated and poured their beer with 72 attending
this year’s event – that breaks the 2024 record of 53.
And the Brewfest also set a new attendance
record with just over 1,200 attendees.
The
money raised through the event will now go to the Franklin County humane
society to feed and house local dogs and cats until they can be adopted out to
good homes.
The money raised by Brewfest this year will also
help pay for a generator to power the entire building when they lose power
during hurricanes and ice storms.
The humane society also hope to install new
windows to replace the 35-year-old windows that are there now, and add more
insulation to save money on electricity.
And
Brewfest is already planning next year's event – The date for next year’s event has already been set for April
18th, 2026.
