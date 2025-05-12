Monday, May 12, 2025

The SGI Brewfest which was held on St. George Island in April brought in a record number of people and raised a record amount of money for the local Humane Society.

 

The one-day event raised 90 thousand dollars for the Franklin County Humane Society.

 

That breaks the record set last year by $20,000.

 

Not only that, but the Humane Society managed to adopt out six dogs and puppies on the day of the festival.

 

The Brewfest also set a new record for the number of breweries and brands that donated and poured their beer with 72 attending this year’s event – that breaks the 2024 record of 53.

 

And the Brewfest also set a new attendance record with just over 1,200 attendees. 

 

The money raised through the event will now go to the Franklin County humane society to feed and house local dogs and cats until they can be adopted out to good homes.

 

The money raised by Brewfest this year will also help pay for a generator to power the entire building when they lose power during hurricanes and ice storms.

 

The humane society also hope to install new windows to replace the 35-year-old windows that are there now, and add more insulation to save money on electricity.

 

And Brewfest is already planning next year's event – The date for next year’s event has already been set for April 18th, 2026.





