We have started
noticing yellow flies in the area, so take precautions.
For those of you
who have never met a yellow fly, they are considered one of the worst pests in
our area, but luckily, they only hang around for a short time.
Their peak season
is April through June.
The female yellow
fly is one of the most serious biting fly pests wherever it occurs – the male
flies don’t bite.
Yellow flies
attack people vigorously, and the bites are painful, often causing large and
itchy swellings.
The flies can
bite throughout the day, but are most active during the late afternoon and on
cloudy days.
They are
especially common near large bodies of water, but tend to remain in or near
forests.
They are also
happy to follow you indoors and bite you there.
And they will
bite any piece of exposed skin you offer.
They will even
bite your pets.
There are very
few ways to protect yourself from yellow flies.
Mosquito
repellents are moderately effective against the adults except when the flies
are very abundant or very hungry.
Deet is the most
effective repellent.
No comments:
Post a Comment