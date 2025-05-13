The Florida Department of Education announced Katy Jo Harrison, a first-grade teacher at Hosford Elementary and Junior High School in Liberty County, as one of five finalists for 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year

The Florida Department of Education, this week, announced Katy Jo Harrison, a first-grade teacher at Hosford Elementary and Junior High School in Liberty County, as one of five finalists for 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year.
The state finalists were chosen from 76 district teachers of the year.
Katy Jo Harrison is a first-grade teacher at Hosford Elementary and Junior High School.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education/Exceptional Student Education from Flagler College, is English for Speakers of Other Languages and reading endorsed, obtained the Civics Seal of Excellence and is currently working toward her Literacy Coach endorsement.
Harrison also developed the first-grade writing rubric for grading student papers and is rated a highly effective teacher.
After each school district selects its teacher of the year, a committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each district application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional learning and outstanding school and community service.
The 2026 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year winner will be announced in July.
The winner will serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education and will represent the Department of Education and teachers throughout the state.
