A 67-year-old man from Havana was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Liberty County on Monday.
The accident happened at about 11:30 Monday morning on Highway 67 during a heavy rain storm.
The highway patrol said the man was traveling north of Highway 67 in heavy rain when his pickup truck hydroplaned and traveled on to the shoulder of the road before hitting a tree.
The driver was taken to Tallahassee with serious injuries.
The Highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Liberty County Sheriff’s office and Leon County EMS.
