Spring into Summer with Apalachicola Riverkeeper Events & Updates

Riverpalooza Saturday, May 17 in Apalachicola
We're kicking off the day getting dirty with a coastal clean up, then celebrating our collective work by getting down at the Apalachicola Yacht Club with live music! Grab your gloves and join us by boat, bike, or on foot. Let's protect the Apalachicola River and Bay together! All clean up participants receive a free raffle ticket to win a Kevlar kayak. Yes, you can purchase more tickets, too. Live music from local favorites Tommy Cooper, The Ukulilies, Funky Taters, Clayton Mathis, and more. (Scroll down for the flyer).
Ice Cream Social Tallahassee, June 1
Save the Date! Meet us at Gardener's Cottage in Maclay Gardens State Park on June 1 for a summer gathering of good cheer, music, and cold ice cream with a toppings bar. It's always a treat to get together at this annual tradition. Watch our website for details.
Learning from our Apalachicola Riverkeeper
"In my environmental ethics class, one of my key goals is to offer students diverse examples of people invested in ecological flourishing across the professions. In that context, my Spring 2025 class was lucky to host a visit from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper, Cameron Baxley. In preparation for Cameron’s visit, the class read about ongoing controversies over oil drilling in the Apalachicola River floodplain and prepared questions to ask Cameron about the Riverkeeper’s work on behalf of the Apalachicola and the communities that rely on it."
Come Paddling with Us!
Explore the wonders of the Apalachicola River region with us. Our volunteer-led eco-educational outings are fun and memorable. We hike in the spring and fall and kayak year round. Trips are donation based, supporting core education and outreach programs at Apalachicola Riverkeeper. Registration is required.
