There are now two new hospitality scholarships available through Gulf Coast State College

If you are in high school and interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality industry, or if you are already in the field and would like to further your education, there are now two new scholarships available through Gulf Coast State College.
The Hospitality Rockstars and Hospitality Heroes scholarships offer $500 per semester to help students cover tuition costs—whether they’re just starting out or already working in the field.
Students have two ways to qualify:
• The Hospitality Rockstars Scholarship is for high school graduates who want to pursue a degree in hospitality.
• The Hospitality Heroes Scholarship is for current hospitality workers or GCSC students who want to build on their experience and promote within the industry.
Both scholarships require only 6 credit hours per semester to be eligible, making it beneficial for working students or those easing into college.
The awards can be used alongside other financial aid, including the Gulf Coast Guarantee and additional scholarships.
For more information about the Hilton Hospitality Management and Tourism Program and how to apply, visit gulfcoast.edu/hospitality
