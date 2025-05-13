FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Nugget is a 7-month-old sweetheart that was brought to us
with an injury that has affected the nerves that run along his left front leg.
He has been checked out by an orthopedic surgeon
who explained to us that the injury isn't causing him pain and the limb is functional
so there is no need to amputate. Nugget gets around fine and the nerves will
hopefully continue to regenerate and function of the leg improve. Most
importantly, Nugget is a lovebug who just wants love. He is not a hyper pup and
already loves a good snuggle on the couch. Nugget will not be a big dog so
could fit in nicely with many families. If you have a soft place in your heart
for a dog that has been injured and realize that due to the injury it will take
longer to adopt, please consider adopting Nugget. He is just so sweet.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
