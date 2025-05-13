Tuesday, May 13, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Nugget is a 7-month-old sweetheart that was brought to us with an injury that has affected the nerves that run along his left front leg. He has been checked out by an orthopedic surgeon who explained to us that the injury isn't causing him pain and the limb is functional so there is no need to amputate. Nugget gets around fine and the nerves will hopefully continue to regenerate and function of the leg improve. Most importantly, Nugget is a lovebug who just wants love. He is not a hyper pup and already loves a good snuggle on the couch. Nugget will not be a big dog so could fit in nicely with many families. If you have a soft place in your heart for a dog that has been injured and realize that due to the injury it will take longer to adopt, please consider adopting Nugget. He is just so sweet.

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment