Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Vitality Wellness MedSpa is your premier destination for rejuvenation and self-care on Florida's Forgotten Coast. They are dedicated to enhancing your natural beauty and well-being through a range of state-of-the-art treatments tailored to meet your unique needs.

Their services include:

·        Office Visits - Wellness Visit, Sick Visit, and Telemed

·        Biote

·        Injectables

·        IV Hydration

·        Chemical Peels

·        Spider Vein Injections

·        Hormone Optimization

Revitalize Your Body and Mind. Experience ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation at Vitality Wellness!


Vitality Wellness

76 Market Street unit C, Apalachicola, FL,

(850) 407-9355

https://vitalitywellnessgroupfl.com

﻿

Hours:

Mon - By Appointment

Tue - 08:30 am – 04:30 pm ET

Wed - 08:30 am – 06:30 pm ET

Thu - 08:30 am – 04:30 pm ET

Fri - 08:30 am – 04:30 pm ET

Sat - 10:00 am – 02:00 pm ET

Sun - By Appointment

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome The Pink Flamingo of Port St. Joe to the local business community!


Take a step back in time and experience this retro-style road side motel!

Join us as we officially cut the ribbon around 5 pm for The Pink Flamingo of Port St. Joe, Friday, May 16, 3-6 pm ET!


The Pink Flamingo of Port St. Joe

3155 W Hwy 98, Port St Joe, FL

https://thepinkflamingopsj.com

Southern Quality Propane is South Georgia and North Florida’s local, independent propane leader. They have the energy solutions to meet your needs at home, at work, and on the farm.


Whether you’re a residential homeowner, operate a farm, or run a business, if you need propane, rely on the trusted professionals of Southeast Quality Propane. Not only do they have quality propane, but they are also able to offer delivery service, automatic fill-ups, inspections, maintenance contracts, and much more.


𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝟰:𝟯𝟬 𝗽𝗺 𝗘𝗧, 𝟭𝟬𝟲 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲, 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁 𝗔 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗙𝗟 !

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲

106 Sailors Cove, Unit A Port St Joe FL

(855) 430-1099

info@southernqp.com

www.southernqualitypropane.com

Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the third Thursday of each month for a Lunch & Learn at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill and Bar from 12-1 pm ET.


This week - May 15 - Come and learn all about the upcoming Gulf County Centennial Celebration


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment