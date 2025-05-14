Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-121
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-120
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: POIRIER DOCK
Location Id: 460831
Location Name: 2644 CAPE SAN BLAS RD
County: Gulf
Application Number: 460831-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 2644 CAPE SAN BLAS RD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-122
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-119
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment