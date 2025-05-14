NOAA Fisheries has announced a 107-day red snapper season for federally permitted for-hire vessels operating in Gulf federal waters, offering a longer window for charter operators and anglers to target the prized reef fish in 2025.
The season will open on June 1st and close on September 16th, giving charter operators an additional 19 days compared to the 2024 season.
The season applies exclusively to vessels with a valid federal for-hire reef fish permit.
These operators may harvest red snapper only during the federal for-hire season.
The 2025 season was determined based on an overall recreational quota of nearly 8 million pounds whole weight.
Of that, 42.3% — or about 3.4 million pounds — is allocated to the for-hire component.
Recreational red Snapper Fishermen in Florida will get 126 days of fishing this year, the longest season since Florida assumed management of Gulf red snapper.
The summer season will begin over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 24th through the 26th, and then reopen June 1 through July 31.
