Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf County

Permit: Water - Industrial Wastewater Concrete Batch Plant Permit
Project Name: RENEW CBP GP
Location Id: FLG110727
Location Name: MMC Materials Gulf Coast - Port St. Joe Plant
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLG110727-007
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: GEORGIA NAVY LLC
Location Id: 394428
Location Name: 1927 INDIAN HARBOR RD. ST GEORGE ISLAND 32328
County: Franklin
Application Number: 394428-002
Link to Department's application file: 1927 INDIAN HARBOR RD. ST GEORGE ISLAND 32328
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: BOWLING SF RESIDENCE
Location Id: 461058
Location Name: 5564 CAPE SAN BLAS ROAD
County: Franklin
Application Number: 461058-001
Link to Department's application file: 5564 CAPE SAN BLAS ROAD
