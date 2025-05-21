DOH-Franklin Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory
Carrabelle Beach tests below unsafe level
Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:
Carrabelle Beach
1859 US-319
Carrabelle, FL 32322
Tests completed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit
Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov
