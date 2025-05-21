Wednesday, May 21, 2025

DOH-Franklin Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory
Carrabelle Beach tests below unsafe level

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:



Carrabelle Beach

1859 US-319

Carrabelle, FL 32322



Tests completed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches



For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit

Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov



at

