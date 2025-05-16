Friday, May 16, 2025

The St. George Island turtlers group is looking for people who want to adopt a sea turtle nest for the 2025 nesting season.

 

So far, about 120 nests have been adopted, the turtle patrol group would like to reach 200.

 

The cost is 50 dollars and the money helps the Friends of the Reserve meet the expenses of their sea turtle program which conducts daily beach patrols for nest monitoring and evaluations on hatch success.

 

The group also provides care for hatchlings until they can be released.

 

The adoption program includes a Personalized adoption certificate sent to your email, and Certificates for memorial sponsorships will be posted on the sponsored nest.

 

You will also receive an interactive map link where you can find your sponsored nest, a mention on the official SGI Volunteer Turtlers Facebook page and an end of the season summary of how the island nests did during 2025.

 

If you would like to get signed up, or get more information about the Adopt-a-nest program, go on-line to apalachicolareserve.com.

 

https://www.apalachicolareserve.com/adopt-a-nest/

 




