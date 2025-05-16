The St. George Island turtlers group is looking for people who
want to adopt a sea turtle nest for the 2025 nesting season.
So
far, about 120 nests have been adopted, the turtle patrol group would like to
reach 200.
The
cost is 50 dollars and the money helps the Friends of the Reserve meet the
expenses of their sea turtle program which conducts daily beach patrols for
nest monitoring and evaluations on hatch success.
The
group also provides care for hatchlings until they can be released.
The
adoption program includes a Personalized adoption certificate sent to your
email, and Certificates for memorial sponsorships will be posted on the
sponsored nest.
You
will also receive an interactive map link where you can find your sponsored
nest, a mention on the official SGI Volunteer Turtlers Facebook page and an end
of the season summary of how the island nests did during 2025.
If
you would like to get signed up, or get more information about the Adopt-a-nest
program, go on-line to apalachicolareserve.com.
https://www.apalachicolareserve.com/adopt-a-nest/
